Girl group fromis_9 to release holiday song

Girl group fromis_9 will release a new song in December, its agency ASND said on Wednesday.
“fromis_9 will release a holiday song fit for the winter season,” the agency said in a press release. “We ask for your love and support.”
The new song will be the group's first in six months since its sixth EP, “From Our 20's,” was released in June.
The girl group also kicked off its first world tour, “Now Tomorrow,” in August, performing in 10 cities.
