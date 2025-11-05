'I-Know' from TVXQ's U-Know Yunho aims to share highs and lows
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:47
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
Beyond the glitz and glamor of show business lies an arduous journey, one marked by numerous sleepless nights behind the scenes. Few would know that better than U-Know Yunho of K-pop legend TVXQ.
Now in his 22nd year in the industry, the singer is at last releasing his first full-length solo album, “I-Know,” which delves into the contrast between his onstage persona and his true self. The record is built around the concept of “fake documentary,” with the “fake” side embodying the veteran performer’s fiery, energetic stage presence, while the “documentary” side reveals his more personal, unguarded self.
It has been years in the making, Yunho confessed — but the deliberation was worth it, as there are stories that can only be told at certain stages in life.
“After showing so many sides of myself over the past 20 years and more, I realized that what people are most curious about these days is the genuine story told by the artist themselves,” said Yunho during a press conference ahead of the release of “I-Know” in southern Seoul on Wednesday.
“Many fans have liked the healthy, bright side of me — but behind that, there had been a lot of worries and hardships. I felt that now is the right time to talk about them honestly and address them.”
U-Know Yunho, born Chung Yun-ho, debuted as the leader of SM Entertainment’s TVXQ in 2003. The band dominated the K-pop scene in the mid-to-late 2000s and became one of Asia’s biggest boy bands. Three members — Kim Jae-joong, Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jun-su — left the band and agency in 2009, and the band started a new journey as a duo with the remaining two members, U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin.
Yunho launched his solo career with his first EP, “True Colors,” in 2019, and has been pursuing his acting career in recent years, receiving positive reviews for playing Beolgu in the Disney+ original "Low Life.”
“I-Know” features 10 songs, including two lead tracks “Stretch” and “Body Language,” along with B-sides “Set In Stone,” “Spotlight2,” “Fever,” “Premium,” “Waterfalls,” “Leader,” “Let You Go” and “26 Take-off.” Girl group i-dle’s Minnie participated as a featured artist for “Premium,” and EXO’s Kai in “Waterfalls.”
The concept of the album, centered on the two contrasting “fake” and “documentary” themes, has been on his mind for a while, according to Yunho.
“My identity as U-Know Yunho is often associated with keywords like passion and energy,” he noted. “But I don’t think I’ve really shown Chung Yun-ho to the public, and my memories as the person Chung Yun-ho are mostly left in my high school years. So I wanted to highlight that beautiful part of my life.”
The singer cited “curiosity” as the driving force behind his longevity in the fast-paced K-pop industry.
“My curiosity in pursuing something new always drove me forward and that curiosity is fueled by my fans,” he said. “Every single one of my fans who shows up to my performances has their own story. Connecting with them inspires me to keep doing more.”
This year, Yunho unexpectedly found himself in the spotlight as his 2021 track “Thank U” resurfaced online as a humorous meme for its lyrics, such as “This is the first lesson.”
Though the attention began with lighthearted teasing, Yunho took it in stride with good humor.
“I’m grateful for the new nicknames like ‘Thank U uncle,’” he said with a smile.
In October, TVXQ received a presidential commendation for its cultural achievements.
“We began our career in the era of cassette tapes, and after CDs, we’ve experienced the data-driven era of nowadays,” Yunho said. “I’m really grateful to be able to still stand here as an active artist.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
