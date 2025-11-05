 Monsta X to finish year strong with new single, 10th anniversary concert film
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 11:36
A still from upcoming concert film ″Monsta X: Connect X In Cinemas″ [CJ 4DPLEX]

Boy band Monsta X is gearing up for an exciting end of the year with a new single and a concert film to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut.
 
Monsta X will release a new English single titled "baby blue" on Nov. 14, the band's first new release in the United States in three years since its previous digital single, "Late Night Feels."
 

A concert film titled "Monsta X: Connect X In Cinemas" will also hit theaters on Dec. 3.
 
The film documents the band's "Connect X" concerts that took place in July as part of the band's celebrations for its 10th anniversary of debut. The film also features interviews with the members and behind-the-scenes footage for fans, according to distributor CGV.
 
The film will be released in 50 countries around the world including the United States, Mexico and Thailand. Reservations can be made through the film's official website for global audiences. Tickets open on Nov. 19 for domestic CGV branches. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
