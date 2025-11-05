Model Moon Ga-bi slams the spreading of deepfake content using son's image
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 15:53
Model Moon Ga-bi asked people to stop creating and spreading deepfake content using her son's image.
Moon shared a few photos of herself and her son on her Instagram account on Oct. 30. She did not reveal her child's face in any of the photos or videos.
"Despite not having revealed the face of my child, an unrelated online user had used my photos without permission to create and distribute illegal content, falsely suggesting that I had revealed my child’s face and made official statements about it," Moon wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.
“The visuals of me and my son in the video, along with the captions below, are completely false,” she said, describing the user's post as an AI-generated deepfake made by manipulating her original photos.
“I ask you to refrain from the illegal act of spreading fake photos and videos that misrepresent my child’s appearance or distort our daily lives."
Moon first shared news of her son's birth on Instagram on Nov. 22 last year. She did not initially reveal the father’s identity, but two days later, it was confirmed that actor Jung Woo-sung was the child’s biological father. The two reportedly met at a gathering in 2022. Moon confirmed her pregnancy in June the following year and gave birth in March 2024. Jung is said to have completed paternity confirmation procedures. The two decided not to marry but to co-parent separately.
At the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, Jung apologized during his acceptance speech for the Most Popular Film award for "12.12: The Day" (2023), saying, “I sincerely apologize to everyone who showed me love and support if I caused disappointment or concern,” adding, “I will take responsibility for all criticism and will fulfill my duties as a father to the very end.”
In August, it was reported that Jung had registered his marriage with his longtime noncelebrity partner. His agency stated, “As this is a personal matter, we ask for your understanding that we are unable to provide an official statement.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)