'Solo' journey yields ensemble cast dynamics in popular hyperrealistic dating show
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 14:30 Updated: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:45
Women clashing over the same man at a boozy dinner. A man falling in love overnight, tearfully confessing his feelings in a handwritten letter. A cast member’s pregnancy announced before news of a wedding. These are just a few of the unfiltered moments captured on “I Am Solo” (2021-), a hyperrealistic Korean dating program that has captivated viewers with its no-holds-barred portrayal of love and heartbreak.
The show features around 10 men and women living together for a week in a fictional village called “Solo Land,” where they search for a romantic partner. Unlike many other dating shows that wrap romance in glossy packaging, “I Am Solo” thrives on its messiness — and viewers can’t get enough.
Now in its fifth year, the program continues to top cable variety show ratings, averaging a 4.4 percent viewership rating nationwide as of its Oct. 29 episode, according to Nielsen Korea. Buoyed by its enduring popularity, the franchise has launched multiple spinoffs: “Simmering Romance Trip” (translated), where couples from the show travel abroad; “Village Chief’s Bar” (translated), where three past participants gather for drinks and unscripted conversations; and “I Am Solo: Love Continues” (2022-), which revisits former contestants’ journeys postshow. Altogether, four different programs within the “I Am Solo” universe are currently airing.
At the center of it all is producer Nam Kyu-hong. In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Oct. 28 at the headquarters of Chonjang Entertainment in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, Nam credited the show’s success to “the charm and authenticity of the cast.”
Nam insists the drama unfolds naturally, with minimal intervention from the production team.
“We don’t give the cast a script, and we don’t interfere in their decisions,” he said.
A hallmark of the show’s immersive experience also comes from the use of pseudonyms. Each season’s cast is grouped into a “generation,” and participants are given common Korean names like Ok-sun, Jeong-suk, Young-su and Young-cheol. These nicknames are maintained across all spinoffs.
“I didn’t think names mattered when you’re falling in love,” Nam explained. “So we stripped that away.”
The show’s success continues to build through its spinoffs. The Oct. 30 episode of “I Am Solo: Love Continues” recorded a strong 2.7 percent average viewership rating, peaking in some segments. Nam said more spinoffs with new concepts are in development, adding, “There’s no limit to how far this can expand.”
Nam previously created SBS’s hit dating show “Jjak” (2011-14), a predecessor of sorts to “I Am Solo.” Both featured anonymous men and women seeking love, but Nam said much has changed since then.
“Participants on ‘I Am Solo’ tend to be older and more equal in their relationships,” he said. “More women are financially independent and confidently look for partners who share their values.”
Asked whether he would ever recommend the show to his own children, Nam said yes.
“For those who are serious about marriage, this is a great opportunity,” he said. “Even if they don’t end up with a partner on the show, many viewers reach out afterward. It’s also educational. Watching themselves on screen helps participants reflect and grow — a kind of mirror therapy. Many who return for ‘I Am Solo: Love Continues’ show visible change, whether it’s personality growth or physical transformation. Life goes on, even after leaving Solo Land.”
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. Do you cast participants based on how likely they are to stir up attention?
A. We screen about five times the number of people we need per season, which means I’ve personally met around 1,500 to 2,000 applicants. If someone seems like they’d be a decent matchmaker-style recommendation, we cast them. But they do need to be appealing. Confidence is the biggest asset. Even doctors — typically seen as desirable partners — often leave Solo Land empty-handed.
Contestants often cry or argue — hardly subtle behavior for adults in their 30s. Can you predict when things will escalate?
When people are placed in a hyper-focused environment where the only goal is finding love, it’s impossible to stay in one emotional state. That’s why, during editing, we try to cut out inconsistent or randomly exaggerated moments. Sometimes, a participant’s traits are amplified because of their dynamic with others. For example, the 24th-generation Ok-sun became a standout for her flirty comments to all the male contestants. But without Young-sik’s intense courtship, her role wouldn’t have made such waves.
What’s the secret to maintaining authenticity?
Everything has to align. From the beginning, we only cast people who are genuinely serious about dating and marriage. And the participants need to trust that the production team won’t distort their image in editing. That mutual trust brings out the best moments.
Do producers decide when and how participants choose dates?
We make decisions on-site based on the natural flow of interactions. Back when we filmed the very first episode of ‘Jjak,’ we didn’t plan any events — we just put the men and women together. But they acted too passively, thinking they could just meet up after the show. So we introduced the ‘lunch box selection,’ where each person chooses a partner to share lunch with. That sparked more initiative.
How did you come up with the pseudonyms?
The names used on the show — like Ok-sun and Jeong-suk — were among the most popular in Korea during the 1950s and 1960s. We introduced the name Ok-sun in the sixth generation, usually giving it to women who are especially beautiful or intelligent. Ironically, participants named Jeong-suk often end up being the most energetic and least jeongsuk [a Korean word meaning being pure and virtuous], of all.
How did the spinoffs come about?
The original goal of ‘I Am Solo’ was to document the beginning of love — a journey a child could one day watch to see how their parents fell in love. Once love begins, the next step is growth. Whether the couple stays together, breaks up or starts a family, we wanted to follow the whole arc. That’s how ‘Love Continues’ came about. It also offers a second chance for contestants who didn’t find a match. These evolving storylines deepen the universe of ‘I Am Solo.’
BY CHOI MIN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
