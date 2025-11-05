China utilizes 'wolf robots' for first time in live-fire exercise simulating Taiwan landing
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 11:21
Chinese People’s Liberation Army has for the first time deployed four-legged “wolf robots” in a live-fire exercise simulating an amphibious landing on Taiwan, Chinese media reported Tuesday.
According to Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), the 72nd Group Army under the Eastern Theater Command used the robots in a recent landing operation drill. Video released by CCTV shows the machines leading the assault, clearing obstacles and charging toward simulated enemy positions.
Developed by China South Industries Group, the wolf robot weighs about 70 kilograms (154 pounds) and can carry loads of up to 20 kilograms. Equipped with five cameras, it can scan 360 degrees and is designed to move ahead of troops after landing to conduct reconnaissance and attack missions.
Although some units were destroyed during the exercise, analysts said the drill marked a shift from technical testing to combat deployment.
“In the past, soldiers risked their lives to breach the first 200 meters,” CCTV said. “Now, a legion of wolf robots takes their place.”
Hong Kong media outlet Ming Pao reported that the People’s Liberation Army also deployed large drones and high-speed suicide drones in the exercise. The larger drones bombed enemy strongholds on the beach, while the suicide drones carried explosives and struck enemy troops and light vehicles. The wolf robots were tasked with breaking through defenses, providing cover and removing obstacles.
A Chinese military official said the training signaled a transition toward a “hybrid formation” that integrates human troops and unmanned combat systems — a sign of China’s growing amphibious warfare capabilities.
Military experts cautioned, however, that the wolf robot’s exposed components make it vulnerable to enemy fire, and that performing reconnaissance and assault duties simultaneously remains difficult. A Chinese military blogger said, “If the number of robots increases and their speed improves, the battlefield situation will change.”
The Huangcaoling Hero Company, which was a decorated unit from the Korean War, took part in the exercise. It also serves as a core force in the 72nd Group Army, responsible for operations across the Taiwan Strait.
Footage of the drill has drawn attention among defense analysts in both China and Taiwan. The wolf robot was previously showcased in a military parade in September alongside large drones, unmanned helicopters and unmanned ships.
