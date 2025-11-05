North prepared to carry out another nuclear test on short notice: DIA
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 15:01 Updated: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:06
North Korea is prepared to carry out another nuclear test on short notice if its leader Kim Jong-un decides to do so, according to South Korea’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). The North is also accelerating its efforts to expand nuclear warhead production, develop nuclear submarines and improve reconnaissance satellites, according to the agency.
“A nuclear test using the Punggye-ri No. 3 tunnel may be carried out on short notice if Kim gives the order,” according to the DIA's report to lawmakers during a closed-door parliamentary audit held on Wednesday. Lawmakers Park Sun-won of the Democratic Party and Lee Seong-kweun of the People Power Party, the secretaries of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, briefed reporters after the audit.
According to the DIA, North Korea is focusing on securing fissile material by expanding enrichment facilities at Yongbyon and other locations and is building multiple production lines for various types of nuclear warheads. The North has even “enshrined the possession and development of nuclear forces in its constitution and is continuously showcasing those capabilities to induce the international community to tacitly accept its nuclear status.”
The agency also said North Korea is strengthening its long-range missile forces. The DIA assessed that the North's intercontinental ballistic missiles could have a range of more than 13,000 kilometers (8,078 miles), making them capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
For medium-range systems, the agency said that North Korea is focusing on developing hypersonic cruise missiles, and that it appears poised to deploy four types of short-range ballistic missiles and multiple 600-millimeter (24-inch) rocket launchers soon. The DIA added that “North Korea is working to enhance nuclear retaliation capabilities by deploying improved R-class submarines and pursuing underwater launch platforms, including the construction of nuclear submarines.”
Regarding reconnaissance satellites, the agency said, "[North Korea] seems to be preparing additional launches with Russian technical assistance to obtain higher-resolution satellites.” The North has also “gained battlefield experience and attempted to improve performance through missile exports to Russia. It has provided about 300 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia since October 2023, many of which are believed to have been used in the fight with Ukraine.”
The agency noted that some factories inside the Kaesong Industrial Complex — built by South Korean companies — appear to have been restarted by North Korea, especially facilities related to daily necessities and the light industry.
Psychological operations against the South continue, the agency said. Although balloon launches toward the South were temporarily suspended after last November, the DIA said that Pyongyang has maintained the capability, and that personnel and vehicle movements have been continuously observed in about 10 likely launch areas.
“Loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South were halted in June, but more loudspeakers have been installed than removed, leaving roughly 40 locations operating,” said Rep. Lee.
The Defense Intelligence Headquarters also warned that North Korea is modernizing its conventional forces, introducing small vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicles and new main battle tanks to boost mobility and firepower. The headquarters projects that those modernization efforts will be completed around 2027.
“China’s exports to North Korea rose sharply after the Sept. 4 summit between Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping,” said Rep. Park. “North Korea-bound exports in September were up about 30 percent on year and 54 percent on month.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
