Unification minister calls for EU support in building peace on Korean Peninsula

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young met Wednesday with the European Union's (EU) new Ambassador to South Korea Ugo Astuto to discuss cooperation in building peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.Chung explained the government's policy toward North Korea and unification, aimed at rebuilding trust with Pyongyang and fostering a peaceful environment, according to the ministry.The minister also emphasized the need for dialogue and negotiations to create a peaceful environment on the peninsula, calling for the international community, including the EU, to proactively support Seoul's efforts.The EU ambassador shared his views on the security situation on the peninsula, pledging the bloc's continued communication and cooperation in building peace in the region, the ministry said.Yonhap