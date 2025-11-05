 Unification minister calls for EU support in building peace on Korean Peninsula
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Unification minister calls for EU support in building peace on Korean Peninsula

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 18:59
Unification Minister Chung Dong-youn, right, shakes hands with the European Union's new Ambassador to Korea Ugo Astuto during their meeting at Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

Unification Minister Chung Dong-youn, right, shakes hands with the European Union's new Ambassador to Korea Ugo Astuto during their meeting at Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

 
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young met Wednesday with the European Union's (EU) new Ambassador to South Korea Ugo Astuto to discuss cooperation in building peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
 
Chung explained the government's policy toward North Korea and unification, aimed at rebuilding trust with Pyongyang and fostering a peaceful environment, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
The minister also emphasized the need for dialogue and negotiations to create a peaceful environment on the peninsula, calling for the international community, including the EU, to proactively support Seoul's efforts.
 
The EU ambassador shared his views on the security situation on the peninsula, pledging the bloc's continued communication and cooperation in building peace in the region, the ministry said.
 

Yonhap
tags Chung Dong-young EU Ambassador Ugo Astuto

More in Diplomacy

Unification minister calls for EU support in building peace on Korean Peninsula

Vice defense minister to host conference on defense, arms cooperation in Canada

China extends visa-free entry for Korea, others through 2026

Korea imposes travel ban on Mali over terrorist activities

South Korea, U.S. expected to complete documents on trade, security agreements this week: Presidential office

Related Stories

Gov't mulls renaming Unification Ministry amid changing realities on the Korean Peninsula

Official Lee administration policy recognizes South, North as 'two peaceful states'

New Unification Minister visits Panmunjom, aims to bring era of 'reconciliation' between Koreas

Unification minister says North Korea capable of hitting U.S. mainland

Chairman Chung Sang-young, founder of KCC, dies at 84
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)