 Sookmyung, SM Universe to collaborate on K-pop programs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 15:41
SM Universe CEO Jang Jae-won, left, and Sookmyung Women's University President Moon Si-yeun pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 3. [SOOKMYUNG WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY]

Sookmyung Women's University announced Wednesday it will work with SM Universe to create programs in K-pop.
 
The university and SM Universe, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to jointly create academic programs about K-pop and collaborate on relevant research.
 

According to the university, programs at its undergraduate, master's, Global Language Institute and Future Education Institute fall within the scope of the partnership.
 
"The partnership will serve as an opportunity to present a new education model teaching about K-pop that combines university education with hands-on industry experience," said Moon Si-yeun, president of Sookmyung Women's University.
 
SM Universe operates academies that teach dancing, singing and songwriting and educate on the entertainment business. The company is also working on opening an academy in Singapore.
 
"Through the partnership with Sookmyung Women's University, we look forward to operating K-pop education programs in a structured and professional way," said Jang Jae-won, CEO of SM Universe. "We will work to foster future talent through various education and on-site training programs."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
