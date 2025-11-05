 U.S. sanctions 8 North Korean nationals, 2 entities for money laundering
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

U.S. sanctions 8 North Korean nationals, 2 entities for money laundering

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 11:52 Updated: 05 Nov. 2025, 12:10
Binary code is seen on a screen against a North Korean flag in this illustration on Nov. 1, 2017. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Binary code is seen on a screen against a North Korean flag in this illustration on Nov. 1, 2017. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned eight North Korean nationals and two North Korea-based entities for laundering illicit funds from cybercrime, including cryptocurrency theft, as Washington ramps up pressure on Pyongyang following the failure of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to materialize.
 
The move follows a U.S. State Department request to the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea to blacklist seven foreign vessels accused of helping North Korea export coal and iron to China in violation of international sanctions.
 

Related Article

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on May 8, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported May 9. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on May 8, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported May 9. [KCNA]

 
The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the individuals and entities were involved in schemes to funnel proceeds from cyberattacks and fraudulent overseas IT operations back to North Korea.
 
Among those singled out were Jang Kuk-chol and Ho Jong-son, who allegedly managed digital assets worth $5.3 million, including cryptocurrency linked to North Korean ransomware groups previously known to target the United States.
 
The Korea Mangyongdae Computer Technology and its head, U Yong-su, were also sanctioned. The company reportedly operated IT worker dispatch units in Shenyang and Dandong, China. Ryujong Credit Bank was blacklisted for financing sanctions-evasion activities.
 
Other individuals — Ho Yong-chol, Han Hong-gil, Jong Sung-hyok, Choe Chun-pom and Ri Jin-hyok — were identified as representatives of sanctioned North Korean banks operating in China and Russia who helped transfer illicit funds.
 
A 2018 image released by the U.S. State Department shows North Korean vessels engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers. [U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE]

A 2018 image released by the U.S. State Department shows North Korean vessels engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers. [U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE]

 
The sanctions freeze all U.S.-based assets held by the identified parties and prohibit Americans from conducting transactions with them.
 
According to the Treasury, North Korea-linked cybercriminals have stolen more than $3 billion globally over the past three years, primarily through cryptocurrency theft using sophisticated malware.
 
A State Department official said the request for UN sanctions on vessels began in the spring and was not directly linked to the breakdown in U.S.-North Korea summit talks.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
tags united states treasury north korea cryptocurrency blacklist

More in North Korea

‘He was from Daegu’: DP lawmaker muses about relationship with late North Korean statesman

North Korea holds funeral for former ceremonial head of state, South sends condolences

U.S. sanctions 8 North Korean nationals, 2 entities for money laundering

North's Kim reprimands officials for delay in education material factory construction

North Korea's Kim willing to meet Trump, says South's spy agency

Related Stories

South Korea and U.S. team up to combat crypto heists as North Korean cyber threats rise

Biden imposes first sanctions on North over human rights

Leaked documents show how North used U.S. banks to evade sanctions: NBC News

Ex-North Korean diplomat in Thailand indicted in U.S. for sanctions evasion

U.S. sanctions Russians for supporting North's weapons program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)