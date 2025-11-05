Arrest warrant sought for special education facility head over rape of woman with disability
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 17:13
Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for the head of a special education facility in North Chungcheong who is accused of repeatedly raping a woman with an intellectual disability over the course of a year.
The Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office in Yeongdong said Wednesday it had sought the warrant for a man on charges of raping a person with disabilities by abusing his authority under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
The suspect is accused of assaulting a woman who has a severe intellectual disability several times over the course of a year at both the special education facility and a local center that helps people with disabilities live independently, where he also served as an executive.
Investigators say the suspect called the victim in under the pretense of providing “counseling” and then committed the crime.
The victim's older sister is also reportedly preparing to file a police complaint soon, alleging that the suspect molested her as well. The sister also has a severe intellectual disability.
Both sisters are currently staying at a shelter with legal support from an advocacy organization for people with disabilities. The suspect has reportedly denied all allegations.
