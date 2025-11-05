Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu fined $1,400 for DUI
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 13:59
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu has been fined for driving under the influence of prescription medication, according to court officials on Wednesday.
The Seoul Central District Court issued a summary order last Friday, imposing a fine of 2 million won ($1,400) on Lee for violating the Road Traffic Act.
Prosecutors filed the summary indictment on Oct. 21, seeking the same fine.
A summary order is a simplified criminal procedure in which minor offenses are adjudicated based on written submissions and without a formal trial. Defendants can request a full trial within one week of receiving the court order.
Lee was accused of driving under the influence of prescribed medication on the afternoon of June 8 in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul. He was reported to the police after he was seen driving a car similar in model and color to another person's vehicle, prompting a mistaken theft report.
He tested positive for substances in an initial roadside drug test. After confirming the results with the National Forensic Service, police summoned Lee for questioning and referred him to prosecutors in July without detention.
Following the investigation, Lee admitted to the charge and apologized publicly, saying, “I didn’t fully realize that I shouldn’t be driving after taking medication for panic disorder.”
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)