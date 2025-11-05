Couple killed in fire in Jungnang District residential building
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:59
A fire broke out at a residential building in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, on Wednesday morning, killing a married couple, according to fire authorities.
The fire started around 8:55 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story building with a basement level. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the unresponsive woman to a hospital, but she was later declared dead.
The blaze was fully extinguished by 9:43 a.m., about 50 minutes after it was first reported, with 65 firefighters and 21 emergency vehicles dispatched to the scene. Neighbors said they heard a loud “boom” at the time of the incident.
Authorities believe the fire may have started from an electric motorcycle the man used for delivery work, based on initial findings. The police and fire departments are continuing to investigate the exact cause.
Officials plan to conduct a joint forensic inspection on Thursday morning to determine the cause of the fire.
