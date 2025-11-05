 Couple killed in fire in Jungnang District residential building
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Couple killed in fire in Jungnang District residential building

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:59
Police officers and firefighters inspect the scene after a fire breaks out at a residential building in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

Police officers and firefighters inspect the scene after a fire breaks out at a residential building in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

 
A fire broke out at a residential building in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, on Wednesday morning, killing a married couple, according to fire authorities.
 
The fire started around 8:55 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story building with a basement level. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the unresponsive woman to a hospital, but she was later declared dead.
 

Related Article

The blaze was fully extinguished by 9:43 a.m., about 50 minutes after it was first reported, with 65 firefighters and 21 emergency vehicles dispatched to the scene. Neighbors said they heard a loud “boom” at the time of the incident.
 
Authorities believe the fire may have started from an electric motorcycle the man used for delivery work, based on initial findings. The police and fire departments are continuing to investigate the exact cause.
 
Officials plan to conduct a joint forensic inspection on Thursday morning to determine the cause of the fire.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Fire Jungnang District emergency

More in Social Affairs

Couple killed in fire in Jungnang District residential building

Ssangbangwool subsidiary raided over 'salmon and soju' testimony in North Korean remittance probe

First year high school student dies after falling from hotel in Jeju

Educational office reviews school response to alleged explicit deepfakes of classmate

Seoul to build concert hall and green space in Seosomun area

Related Stories

Suspected arsonist found dead after fatal apartment fire in southern Seoul

One taken to hospital, 4 rescued from apartment fire in Seoul

Kim Moon-soo campaign truck catches fire in tunnel

Father dies in Dobong fire while saving his children on Christmas morning

Deadly fire highlights immigrant neighborhood's dangers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)