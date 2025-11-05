 Father, son die in motorcycle-truck collision in South Jeolla
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 10:37
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A father and son riding a motorcycle were killed in a head-on collision with a truck in South Jeolla.
 
According to Haenam Police, the crash occurred around 10:19 a.m. Tuesday on a one-lane road in Daejin-ri, Sani-myeon, Haenam County. A 125-cubic-capacity motorcycle driven by a man in his 70s collided head-on with an oncoming one-ton truck.
 

The rider and his son, a man in his 30s who was riding pillion, were transported to a nearby hospital by emergency responders but were later pronounced dead.
 
Police said the father had crossed the centerline just before the crash in an attempt to overtake a tractor traveling ahead.
 
Authorities are questioning the truck driver and other witnesses to determine the exact cause of the accident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags collision truck motorcycle south jeolla

