First year high school student dies after falling from hotel in Jeju
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:46
A high school student from Seoul on a school trip to Jeju Island died after falling from a hotel building in Seogwipo, local authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Seogwipo Police Precinct and the Jeju fire headquarters, a report was received at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday that a first year high school student had fallen from the eighth floor of a hotel in Donghong-dong, Seogwipo.
The student, who suffered severe head injuries, was transported to a hospital by emergency responders but was pronounced dead.
He had arrived in Jeju earlier that day for a school trip from Seoul. The school wrapped up its itinerary and returned to Seoul on Wednesday.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
