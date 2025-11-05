 Former first lady admits she received Chanel handbags from shaman linked to Unification Church
Former first lady admits she received Chanel handbags from shaman linked to Unification Church

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 13:03
Kim Keon Hee exits the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after completing a hearing session for her arrest warrant on Aug. 12. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee has acknowledged for the first time that she received two Chanel handbags from a controversial figure allegedly linked to the Unification Church, her legal team said on Wednesday.
 
“Kim admits to receiving two handbag gifts from Jeon Seong-bae,” her lawyers said in a statement, referring to a shaman also known as Geon Jin.
 

However, Kim's team denied any improper dealings, stating there was “no collusion with the Unification Church, nor any solicitation or exchange of favors.” They also rejected the claim that Kim accepted a Graff diamond necklace, calling it “categorically false.”
 
According to the statement, she initially declined the handbags but ultimately accepted them after repeated persuasion. While the gifts were never used and later returned to Jeon, Kim acknowledges that she should have held herself to a higher standard as the spouse of a public official.
 
Prosecutors have alleged the gifts were tied to requests for political favors, but Kim’s team argued that no such requests were communicated to her, as “any expectations expressed were vague or cordial in nature and unrelated to the president’s official duties.”
 
“Kim fully recognizes the weight of public expectations and the responsibilities that come with her position,” her team added. “She humbly accepts public criticism and will continue to cooperate sincerely and transparently in all proceedings.”
 
The statement concluded by expressing regret over the incident and pledged to ensure that any judgments would be based on facts and law, “not speculation or distortion.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
