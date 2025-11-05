 HYBE chief faces third round of grilling over IPO fraud allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

HYBE chief faces third round of grilling over IPO fraud allegations

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 11:38 Updated: 05 Nov. 2025, 12:17
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [YONHAP]

 
Police questioned HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk for a third time on Wednesday over suspicions of violating the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act.
 
The financial crime unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that it was questioning Bang as a suspect on Wednesday morning. It is his third round of questioning, following two public summons in September.
 

Related Article

 
Bang is suspected of misleading investors in 2019 by falsely claiming there were no plans for HYBE — then known as Big Hit Entertainment — to go public, then selling a stake to a private equity fund. When the label began preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), the fund sold its shares, and Bang reportedly received around 190 billion won ($131 million) in profits from the sale under a prearranged agreement.
 
Police are closely examining Bang’s statement, the flow of funds around the IPO and the structure of the agreement.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Bang Si-hyuk fraud HYBE

More in Social Affairs

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu fined $1,400 for DUI

One dead, three injured after inhaling toxic gas at Posco plant

'My dog is more expensive than you': Woman fined $1,000 for insulting parking attendant

Former first lady admits she received Chanel handbags from shaman linked to Unification Church

HYBE chief faces third round of grilling over IPO fraud allegations

Related Stories

Financial watchdog to refer HYBE CEO to prosecution on fraud allegations

Bang Si-hyuk discloses full ownership of $26.4M Bel Air Villa in HYBE filing update

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk undergoes over 12 hours of questioning in stock trading case

Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)