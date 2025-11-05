Human rights activist's computer hacked — possibly by North Koreans
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 18:46
Police are investigating a suspected malware attack linked to a North Korean hacking group after a human rights activist reported their computer had been used to send an infected file to multiple contacts.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Wednesday that its cybersecurity division is leading the investigation after receiving the report from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Precinct on Sept. 22.
The victim, identified as an activist involved in North Korean human rights issues, reported on Sept. 15 that a suspicious KakaoTalk message had been sent to about 30 acquaintances from their account. The message, which the activist said they never wrote, contained a file and a message claiming it offered “ways to relieve stress.”
Police found that the malware used in the attack closely resembles programs typically employed by North Korean state-sponsored hacking groups. Investigators believe the hackers targeted the activist's personal computer to steal information about individuals involved in North Korea-related activities.
They suspect the perpetrators accessed the KakaoTalk messenger app installed on the device to spread the malware.
“We are investigating how the hackers gained access to the PC,” a police officer said. “At the same time, we will help the victim prevent further breaches of their personal information.”
