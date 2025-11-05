 Joint fact sheet's delay hints at Korea-U.S. divisions over nuclear submarines
Joint fact sheet's delay hints at Korea-U.S. divisions over nuclear submarines

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 18:25
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back answers questions from lawmakers during a National Assembly Defense Committee meeting in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 5. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Seoul and Washington are engaged in last-minute negotiations over the wording of the “joint fact sheet” summarizing the outcome of the Oct. 29 Korea-U.S. summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, particularly on clauses related to nuclear-powered submarines.
 
Although both sides initially agreed to announce the document at noon on Tuesday, the two leaders had not signed it as of Wednesday afternoon. Observers say the delay stems from differing views within the U.S. government on nuclear nonproliferation and the transfer of sensitive technology.
 

Delayed until 'after negotiations'
 
The release was postponed "because the two presidents are still in talks over the joint fact sheet," Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told lawmakers during a National Assembly Defense Committee meeting on Wednesday.
 
“We had actually prepared for an announcement yesterday morning because that's when we thought it would be done by, but coordination within the U.S. government over issues related to nuclear-powered submarines and other agreements appears to have taken more time,” Ahn said.
 
The joint statement from the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) is closely tied to the fact sheet, suggesting that final adjustments on the nuclear submarine wording are taking longer than expected.
 
“There is a fact sheet for the security sector like the one discussed by the two defense ministers,” Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol also said on radio Wednesday. “The economic section is nearly complete, and once the security section is finalized, the leaders will sign the fact sheet.”
 
Both ministers’ remarks point to the same issue: the delay is due to ongoing coordination on nuclear-powered submarines.
 
The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) enters the Busan Naval Operations Base in Nam District, Busan, on the morning of Nov. 5. [NEWS1]

Internal differences within the U.S. government
 
Tensions have reportedly surfaced among U.S. departments over Korea’s potential acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines.
 
When asked about skepticism within the U.S. Congress, Ahn said, “President Trump is leading the effort, so there should be no major issue,” adding that “Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said he would persuade the State Department, the Commerce Department and the Department of Energy.”
 
The State Department oversees nuclear nonproliferation, while the Commerce Department manages the transfer and control of sensitive technologies such as reactors — suggesting that those agencies have expressed reservations about the plan.
 
Hegseth also hinted at internal caution during the joint press conference after the SCM, saying his department would “work carefully and closely with the State and Energy Departments” to fulfill President Trump’s pledge — implying that the approval process cannot move forward unilaterally.
 
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth respond to questions from reporters during a joint press conference at the Defense Ministry in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4, after concluding the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM). [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Nuclear submarine clause emerges as sticking point
 
According to government sources, the security section of the fact sheet was largely completed after the first Korea-U.S. summit in August but was withheld from publication due to delays in tariff negotiations.
 
The renewed discussions after the Oct. 29 summit suggest that new obstacles have emerged over the nuclear submarine issue — possibly concerning whether a separate agreement outside the existing bilateral nuclear accord is needed and what form it would take.
 
Washington may also be pressing Seoul to take on additional security commitments in exchange for including nuclear submarines in the fact sheet.
 
The remaining issues are “technical, not fundamental,” and “a direct communication channel between the presidential office and the White House is active,” according to a source familiar with the talks. Another official said the draft “was already on President Trump’s desk last night.”
 
Asked whether the request from President Lee Jae Myung was limited to nuclear fuel or also covered small modular reactors (SMRs), Ahn replied, “It includes all aspects.” He added that the government decided to use the term nuclear-powered submarine rather than nuclear submarine to emphasize the project's "peaceful" nature, explaining that the term "nuclear" could bring to mind nuclear weapons.
 
The Navy’s Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, a 3,000-ton submarine [NAVY]

U.S. defense chief leaves Seoul without joint statement
 
As a result of the delay, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth departed Osan Air Base on Tuesday evening after attending the SCM, without releasing a joint statement — an unusual outcome.
 
The USS George Washington (CVN-73), a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived at the Busan naval base Wednesday as scheduled. The Navy described the port call as routine for resupply and crew rest, but it was initially intended to showcase the alliance's strength following the SCM.
 
With the fact sheet announcement delayed, however, the timing of the visit has been described by some as “awkward.”
 
The USS George Washington was accompanied by three vessels from the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 5, including the Aegis destroyer USS Milius. The Korean Navy said the visit “will further enhance cooperation between the two navies and strengthen the combined defense posture.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YU-JUNG, SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
tags United States Korea Navy Fact sheet Submarine



