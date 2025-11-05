Korean Navy corporal arrested as part of drug network involving 76 suspects

Seoul to build concert hall and green space in Seosomun area

Educational office reviews school response to alleged explicit deepfakes of classmate

First year high school student dies after falling from hotel in Jeju

Ssangbangwool subsidiary raided over 'salmon and soju' testimony in North Korean remittance probe

Couple killed in fire in Jungnang District residential building

Related Stories

Prescription for psychoactive drugs help offenders evade arrest, police say

Man apprehended for drug use after seen in pharmacy with syringe in pocket

Korea gets druggier and teens are the youngest victims

Yoo Ah-in coerced a non-user to smoke cannabis to conceal drug abuse, report says

Global drug bust nets 400 suspects in 18 countries worldwide