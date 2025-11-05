 'Leaf it to us'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'Leaf it to us'

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 18:57
City workers from Suwon use electric leaf blowers to clear fallen leaves along a sidewalk near the Suwon Outdoor Music Theater in Paldal District in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

City workers from Suwon use electric leaf blowers to clear fallen leaves along a sidewalk near the Suwon Outdoor Music Theater in Paldal District in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5. [YONHAP]

 
City workers from Suwon use electric leaf blowers to clear fallen leaves along a sidewalk near the Suwon Outdoor Music Theater in Paldal District in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 5.
tags Korea fall

More in Social Affairs

'Leaf it to us'

Malaysian nationals who exploited loophole in refugee process handed to prosecutors

Human rights activist's computer hacked — possibly by North Koreans

APEC gathering opens door for expansion of Korean food exports: agriculture minister

Joint fact sheet's delay hints at Korea-U.S. divisions over nuclear submarines

Related Stories

Warmer September weather to delay fall foliage by up to a week: Forecasters

Embrace the season at these favorite fall locations

A walk in the park

Two fatalities reported in separate mountain accidents on Saturday

Cold snap hits Korea as snow blankets Gangwon mountains
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)