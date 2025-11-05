Malaysian nationals who exploited loophole in refugee process handed to prosecutors
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 18:49
Two Malaysian nationals accused of brokering fraudulent refugee applications for 320 of their compatriots have been handed over to prosecutors.
The Incheon Airport Immigration Office under the Justice Ministry said Wednesday that it had detained and referred two individuals — a 31-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, both Malaysian nationals — to the prosecution on charges of violating the Immigration Act.
The woman is accused of submitting fake refugee applications for 263 Malaysian nationals from August 2022 through this year, charging 860,000 won ($595) per person. The man is accused of doing the same for 57 others from October 2023 through last month, charging about 500,000 won each.
Authorities say the two exploited a loophole in the immigration system that allows applicants to remain in Korea once they file a refugee claim, regardless of the application’s outcome or how many times they apply. The system allows multiple submissions and permits residence in the country during the review process, even if earlier applications are rejected.
The two reportedly advertised their services on social media with messages promising potential customers “you’ll get an ID card in Korea for 860,000 won.” They encouraged applicants to falsely claim persecution based on religious or sexual orientation.
The woman first entered Korea in November 2019 and gained residency status by applying for refugee status. She has since been denied refugee recognition and is now considered an undocumented resident.
The man, who filed a false refugee application in June 2023 by paying the woman, later learned her methods and began working as a broker himself. He, too, has not been recognized as a refugee, and remains in Korea as an applicant.
Authorities confirmed that none of the 320 Malaysian nationals who submitted applications through these brokers were granted refugee status.
Immigration officials have reported the roughly 300 individuals suspected of using fake refugee applications to work illegally in Korea to regional immigration offices. Their residency statuses will be revoked, and authorities plan to pursue deportation.
“We will strengthen crackdowns on brokers to prevent abuse of the refugee screening system as a means of illegal employment and residency extension,” said an official from the Incheon Airport Immigration Office.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)