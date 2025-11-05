 One dead, three injured after inhaling toxic gas at Posco plant
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

One dead, three injured after inhaling toxic gas at Posco plant

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 13:43
Dark clouds hang over the skies above Posco's steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 31. [NEWS1]

Dark clouds hang over the skies above Posco's steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 31. [NEWS1]

 
One worker died and three others were injured after inhaling toxic gas at a Posco plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday.
 
According to police and fire authorities, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the stainless steel annealing and pickling mill within the steelmaker’s Pohang plant. Several subcontracted workers from Posco DX were performing preliminary maintenance work when they were exposed to the gas.
 

Related Article

 
Four workers experienced breathing difficulties and chest pain. They were treated on site and transported by emergency services. One of the workers, who was in his 50s and an employee of a partner company, died. The remaining three, who are in their 30s and sustained first- and second-degree burns, were treated at a hospital and discharged.
 
Fire authorities suspect the leaked chemical was either nitric acid or hydrofluoric acid. Police and Posco representatives said the exact substance will be identified through further investigation.
 
Posco immediately halted operations in the affected area and conducted ventilation and safety inspections.
 
Police plan to investigate the company's safety managers to determine the exact cause of the accident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Posco factory death

More in Social Affairs

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu fined $1,400 for DUI

One dead, three injured after inhaling toxic gas at Posco plant

'My dog is more expensive than you': Woman fined $1,000 for insulting parking attendant

Former first lady admits she received Chanel handbags from shaman linked to Unification Church

HYBE chief faces third round of grilling over IPO fraud allegations

Related Stories

Authorities raid SPC Group after death of worker at Siwha plant last month

After grisly factory death, SPC chairman vows better safety

Posco Chemical completes construction of refractory factory

Body of missing worker found after Yeongcheon factory explosion

Cambodian worker dies in machinery accident at Incheon factory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)