Woman dies after knife attack in Gangdong; murder charge added against man who also stabbed two others

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 14:32
A woman in her 50s has died following a knife attack at a redevelopment association office in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul.
The victim, who had suffered a severe neck injury, died Tuesday afternoon while receiving treatment, according to police Wednesday. Two other victims, who were also stabbed in the neck, remain hospitalized but are recovering.
As a result, police added a murder charge against a man in his 60s who was arrested Tuesday at the scene for attempted murder. Investigators said they plan to seek an arrest warrant for him on Wednesday.
The suspect is accused of stabbing three association members, including the woman in her 50s, with a knife at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the office of a small-scale apartment redevelopment association in Cheonho-dong.
The man is reportedly a former head of the association who was dismissed in July after being booked for sexually assaulting the woman. The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office indicted him last Friday on a summary charge of indecent assault — four days before the attack.
Prosecutors said Tuesday they have requested that the court refer the sexual assault case to a formal trial, which would allow it to be tried together with the murder case.
Police are investigating whether the attack was motivated by revenge and are considering applying the charge of retaliatory murder under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
