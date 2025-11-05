All investments are your responsibility…

The Kospi, which had been on an upward trend, dropped sharply on Nov. 4 and 5, reflecting rising investor uncertainty. The fall followed controversy over remarks by Financial Services Commission Vice Chairman Kwon Dae-young, who said debt-based stock investing, or bittoo, could be considered a form of leverage. The opposition People Power Party criticized the comment as encouraging risky borrowing and demanded an apology, arguing the Lee Jae Myung administration once labeled real estate borrowing as speculation but now appears to justify debt-fueled stock trading. Critics warn of policy inconsistency and growing risks for young and retail investors. [PARK YONG-SEOK]