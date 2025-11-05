Opcon transfer should prioritize readiness over symbolism

Defense ministers of Korea and the United States held the first Security Consultative Meeting under the Lee Jae Myung administration on Nov. 4 to discuss key alliance issues, including the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon). The renewed push reflects a convergence of goals: the Trump administration's desire for allies to assume greater responsibility for their own defense and the Lee administration's pledge to achieve Opcon transfer during its term.In his budget address to the National Assembly, President Lee emphasized that Korea spends 1.4 times North Korea's GDP on defense and is ranked fifth globally in military strength. “Relying on others for national defense is a matter of national pride,” he said.Conditions for Opcon transfer are more favorable than in the past. Next year’s defense budget is set to increase by 8.2 percent to 66.3 trillion won ($46 billion). Korea’s surveillance capabilities have also improved following the successful launch of its fifth reconnaissance satellite. U.S. President Donald Trump's approval for Korea to acquire its own nuclear-powered submarines was also encouraging. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that “President Trump wants stronger allied capabilities” and pledged U.S. support.Still, public concerns over security have not fully dissipated. To improve inter-Korean relations, major combined military drills between Seoul and Washington have been delayed or scaled down under the current administration. Yet these exercises are essential for fulfilling the conditions-based Opcon transfer agreed upon in 2018. In addition, the Combined Forces Command will be led by a Korean four-star general after the transfer, making consistent training even more critical.Korea and the United States are now at the second of three evaluation stages to determine whether the Korean military meets the required conditions. However, many assessment criteria remain qualitative, raising concerns about political influence overriding military judgment. Some warn that pursuing Opcon too quickly for political gain could weaken combined defense readiness. In August, Gen. Xavier Brunson, the commander of the Combined Forces Command, cautioned that “shortcuts to accelerate Opcon transfer could endanger readiness on the Korean Peninsula,” stressing it should occur only when conditions are fully met. With troop numbers falling below the traditional 500,000 mark due to declining birthrates, the preparation for manpower shortages must also be addressed.Self-reliant defense cannot be achieved through rhetoric alone. What matters is whether Korea can meet the conditions for Opcon transfer while maintaining a level of security that citizens can trust. National defense is not a matter of pride alone, but of protecting lives.