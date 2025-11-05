National baseball team gears up for WBC as Korean Series players join squad
The Korean national baseball team is ramping up preparations for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) next year.
Under manager Ryu Ji-hyun, the team trained for the third time on Tuesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, with 12 players from Korean Series finalists LG Twins and Hanwha Eagles also joining the session after a brief rest. Each team sent six players to the national team, the highest among the 10 KBO clubs.
"With all the players finally together and the venue moved to Gocheok, the atmosphere has improved," Ryu said. "Just a day ago, we only had eight fielders, and things felt a bit empty. But with the Twins and Eagles players joining us, the team feels much more solid."
Ryu designated veteran Twins outfielder Park Hae-min as team captain.
“He did well as captain of the Twins, and we thought it would be best for an experienced player to guide the younger ones,” Ryu said. “This team isn't just about playing in November. We're going to carry on through March next year, and considering the players who will join later, Park is the right choice.”
Comprising only KBO players, the team will hold two more training sessions on Wednesday and Friday before playing games against the Czech Republic at Gocheok Sky Dome on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Naver K-Baseball Series, essentially a series of tuneup games ahead of the WBC. The team will then travel to Tokyo on Nov. 12 for a pair of Naver K-Baseball Series games against Japan, scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16 at the Tokyo Dome.
The Czech Republic and Japan are both in Group C for the 2026 WBC, alongside Korea, Taiwan and Australia.
Ryu will have the four practice games over the next two weeks to finalize his WBC roster.
A key question facing the team is whether Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju can regain top form. Although he reached a top speed of 161.6 kilometers per hour (100.4 miles per hour) and was named the MVP of the playoffs, his fastball dropped to the high 140s in the final Korean Series game.
“We checked with the Eagles and were told there's no medical issue,” Ryu said. “It seems the fatigue from the postseason just caught up with him. Moon himself said a bit of rest should solve the problem.”
Ryu also expressed concern for Eagles closer Kim Seo-hyeon, who has struggled since the end of the 2025 KBO regular season.
“He must be feeling the weight of it all, but he's still young with a bright future ahead, so I hope his time with the national team helps lighten that emotional burden,” Ryu said.
The future of Atlanta Braves infielder Kim Ha-seong could also influence the team’s WBC plans, as he recently opted out of the final year of his contract and entered free agency. Kim, a Gold Glove winner in MLB, is considered a key asset for the national squad.
“When I met Ha-seong in the United States in September, he told me he definitely wanted to play in the WBC if his club allowed it,” Ryu said. “We’ll have to wait and see when, how and with which team he signs.”
