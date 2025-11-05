Bayern Munich continues winning streak in 'Korean derby' against Paris Saint-Germain
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 15:10 Updated: 05 Nov. 2025, 16:34
Bayern Munich maintained their flawless start to the UEFA Champions League with a 2–1 victory over the defending champion, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on Tuesday, continuing their European and overall winning streaks this season.
The German side triumphed at Parc des Princes in Paris in the fourth round of the 2025–26 Champions League league phase. Left winger Luis Díaz scored twice — once in the 4th minute and another in the 32nd — before he was sent off in first-half stoppage time, leaving Bayern to play the entire second half with 10 men.
Despite conceding once to PSG’s Joao Neves in the 74th minute, Bayern held firm and secured the win, climbing to the top of the 32-team table with four straight wins in the league phase. They also extended their overall winning streak to 16 matches across all competitions this season, breaking the previous record of 13 for the longest season-opening run across Europe’s top five leagues: Britain, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.
Bayern have also won nine straight matches in the Bundesliga and two in the German Cup DFB-Pokal, having started their run with a victory over Stuttgart in the German Super Cup in August. PSG, who lifted last season's Champions League trophy, saw their three-game winning streak in the tournament come to an end.
The match also drew attention as a “Korean derby” between Bayern defender Kim Min-jae and PSG midfielder Lee Kang-in. Both started on the bench, but Lee came on in the 25th minute to replace Ousmane Dembélé, while Kim was subbed in for Michael Olise in the 81st minute when Bayern led 2-1, setting up a brief on-field encounter between the two Koreans.
The two had previously faced each other in last year's season’s fifth-round group-stage match, which Bayern won 1-0. In that game, Lee provided an assist in the 74th minute, sending in a sharp cross from the right side of the penalty area that Neves finished with a right-footed volley — Lee’s first assist of the season.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
