 At least 4 dead, 11 injured in UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

At least 4 dead, 11 injured in UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport

Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 12:15
A plume of smoke rises from the site of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Nov. 4, in Louisville, Kentucky. [AP/YONHAP]

A plume of smoke rises from the site of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Nov. 4, in Louisville, Kentucky. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded in a massive fireball Tuesday while taking off from the company’s global aviation hub in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least four people and injuring 11, authorities said.
 
The plane crashed about 5:15 p.m. as it was departing for Honolulu from UPS Worldport at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
 

Related Article

 
Video showed flames on the plane’s left wing and a trail of smoke. The plane then lifted slightly off the ground before crashing and exploding in a huge fireball. Video also revealed portions of a building’s shredded roof next to the end of the runway.
 
At least four people were killed, said Officer Jonathan Biven, an airport spokesperson.
 
Among the 11 who were hurt, some had “very significant” injuries, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
 
“Anybody who has seen the images, the video, knows how violent this crash is,” he said.
 
Beshear said he didn't know the status of the three crew members aboard the plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 made in 1991.
 
UPS’s largest package handling facility is in Louisville. The hub employs thousands of workers, has 300 daily flights and sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour.
 
“We all know somebody who works at UPS,” Louisville Metro Council member Betsy Ruhe said. “And they’re all texting their friends, their family, trying to make sure everyone is safe. Sadly, some of those texts are probably going to go unanswered. My heart goes out to those families and those friends.”
 
UPS acknowledged the crash in a brief statement and said the National Transportation Safety Board would handle the investigation.
 
The airport, meanwhile, was shut down and wasn’t expected to resume operations until Wednesday morning.
 
“We don’t know how long it’s going to take to render that scene safe,” said Louisville Police Chief Paul Humphrey.
 
The governor said a business, Kentucky Petroleum Recycling, appeared to be “hit pretty directly,” and a nearby auto parts operation was also affected.
 
A video taken by Leirim Rodriguez shows several massive balls of flames exploding into the sky in a row, followed by large billowing clouds of black smoke. Rodriguez told the AP she and her husband just happened to be in the area at the time of the explosion.
 
Tom Brooks Jr., who runs a metal recycling business down the street, said the unbelievable magnitude of the crash “just rocked the whole place.”
 
"This was massive. I mean, it literally looked like a war zone," he said.
 
Destyn Mitchell said she was working as a host at an Outback restaurant, about a 15-minute drive from the crash, when she heard a loud boom. About 20 people were in the restaurant.
 
Thick smoke can be seen in the sky after a UPS plane crashed near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, Nov. 4. UPS reported the plane, an MD-11, was headed for Honolulu with three crew members on board. [UPI/YONHAP]

Thick smoke can be seen in the sky after a UPS plane crashed near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, Nov. 4. UPS reported the plane, an MD-11, was headed for Honolulu with three crew members on board. [UPI/YONHAP]

 
“The mood in the restaurant was very shaken up,” Mitchell said. “Everyone is really concerned. People who just sat down to eat got up and left in under 30 minutes and packed up their food because they wanted to hurry up and get home.”
 
The Louisville airport is only a 10-minute drive from the city’s downtown, which sits on the Ohio River bordering the Indiana state line. There are residential areas, a water park and museums in the area.

AP
tags plane crash

More in World

Bend a knee like Beckham: Football star is knighted by King Charles III

Democrat Zohran Mamdani is elected New York City mayor

At least 4 dead, 11 injured in UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport

China utilizes 'wolf robots' for first time in live-fire exercise simulating Taiwan landing

French court probes TikTok on algorithms' risks regarding suicide

Related Stories

Plane crashes into parked aircraft while landing at Montana airport, sparking fire

Passenger plane crashes in Russia's Far East, killing all 48 people on board, officials say

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes after take off near India's Ahmedabad airport

Police to conduct international investigation into Japanese email claiming responsibility for Jeju Air crash

Korean victims in Nepal crash were father and son
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)