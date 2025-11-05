Chinese astronauts' return to Earth delayed after spacecraft possibly hit by small debris

A group of Chinese astronauts faces a delayed return to Earth, as their spacecraft is believed to have been struck by a small piece of debris.Their return, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be pushed back to an unspecified date, according to state broadcaster CCTV, which offered no further details.The Shenzhou-20 mission consists of three astronauts: team leader Chen Dong, fighter pilot Chen Zhongrui and engineer Wang Jie. The team flew to the Tiangong space station in April for a six-month rotation.Their replacements on the Shenzhou-21 mission successfully docked with the space station on Saturday.China has made steady progress with its space program since 2003. It has built its own space station and aims to have a person land on the moon by 2030.AP