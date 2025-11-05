 Democrat Zohran Mamdani is elected New York City mayor
Published: 05 Nov. 2025, 12:15
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani poses for a photo, during the New York City mayoral election, at the PS 20 The Clinton Hill School, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., Nov. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has become the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest in generations. The 34-year-old state lawmaker harnessed enthusiasm and social media savvy to become a rising star in the party, but his candidacy sparked an ideological divide.
 
He defeated independent candidate and former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who attempted a political comeback four years after resigning in scandal.
 

President Donald Trump, who has long inserted himself in the politics of his hometown, followed the race closely. The president frequently dismissed Mamdani by falsely labeling him as a communist and said he would withhold funds from the city if Mamdani wins. He endorsed Cuomo on the eve of the election, bypassing Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

AP
