FTC chief vows to narrow differences in platform regulations with other countries

The head of Korea's antitrust watchdog vowed Thursday to pursue efforts to narrow any differences between the country's proposed regulations on online platforms and those of others, also stressing the need for close communication with foreign companies operating here to prevent "unnecessary misunderstandings."The remarks by Ju Biung-ghi, chairman of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), come as Seoul is pushing to regulate global online platforms operating in the country."Consistent dialogue is the most effective way to reduce unnecessary misunderstandings, and enhance the effectiveness and credibility of policies," Ju said while meeting with the heads of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea and other major foreign business lobby groups.Ju highlighted "differences" in legal systems and business-related environments of different countries, but emphasized the FTC will make every effort to understand such differences and "bridge any gaps."One of the FTC's pending concerns is advancing legislation aimed at curbing monopolistic practices by major global platform operators.President Lee Jae Myung, during his presidential campaign, pledged to prevent global online platform operators from abusing their market dominance through new regulatory measures, including limits on commission fees and bans on unfair business practices.Ju earlier said it may be difficult to immediately move forward with regulations targeting global online platforms, citing tariff-related talks with Washington.In their recently concluded tariff negotiations, Washington reportedly raised concerns about several nontariff measures adopted by Seoul, including its regulatory approach toward online platforms.During Thursday's meeting, participants discussed the FTC's stance on platform regulations and other pending issues, the commission said, without providing further details.The meeting marked the first of its kind since Ju took office in August.Yonhap