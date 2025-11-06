JB Financial holds first JB Forum
JB Financial Group held its inaugural JB Forum on Oct. 30 and 31 to explore ways to strengthen the company’s global competitiveness in digital finance.
Under the slogan “Hello Tomorrow,” the forum served as a platform for JB Financial and its strategic partners to share ideas and explore potential business opportunities through a series of networking programs. The two-day event was held at JB Financial’s Aurum Campus group training facility in Jeongeup, North Jeolla.
The forum was attended by fintech and platform companies such as Finda, Hanpass, Webcash Group, Infina, OKXE, Mediark, Enkorwithus, Teuida, K-Visa, Aizen Global and AhnLab Blockchain Company.
Representatives from JB Financial affiliates, including Jeonbuk Bank, Kwangju Bank, JB Woori Capital and JB Investment, also participated, as did executives and staff from partner companies in Vietnam and Indonesia, who communicated via real-time AI translations.
“This forum is not simply a social gathering but a platform to identify potential business collaborations,” said JB Financial Chairman Kim Ki-hong, stressing the company’s vision of incorporating fintech into its services.
“It also gives JB Financial employees the chance to experience innovative venture ideas and the DNA of startups. We will continue to seek new partners in future-focused sectors, such as AI and digital assets, to develop next year’s forum into a platform that boasts deeper collaborations.”
JB Financial will continue to pursue strategic projects with both local and international fintech and platform companies.
The JB Forum is set to be a recurring event.
