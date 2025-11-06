 KRX holds roundtable in Paris to promote Kospi to foreign investors
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:40
Jeong Gyu-il, an executive at the Korea Exchange (KRX), gives a presentation at a roundtable with European institutional investors being held since Nov. 3, in Paris. [KOREA EXCHANGE]

Korea's main bourse operator said Thursday it held a roundtable with European institutional investors in Paris to promote the local stock market and the government's market stimulus policies.
 
The event, which has been running since Monday in the French capital, was jointly hosted by global financial institutions, including BofA Securities and UBS Group AG, with some 70 institutional investors from Europe in attendance, the Korea Exchange (KRX) said in a release.
 

The roundtable is expected to bring new global investment into the local stock market and raise international awareness of the Korean government's market reform efforts, the KRX added.
 
“The KRX will actively support financial market stimulus measures by the government to improve the transparency and accessibility of the local market, and to help it become recognized as a developed market,” the bourse operator said.

