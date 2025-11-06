 Seoul stocks open sharply higher, rebounding from crash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul stocks open sharply higher, rebounding from crash

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 10:07
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened more than 1 percent higher Thursday as big-cap tech shares rebounded from their crash the previous day, which had been sparked by woes over the valuation of AI-related stocks.
 
The Kospi gained 55.89 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,060.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading, recovering from a nearly 3 percent fall on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

Overnight, major U.S. indexes closed higher, rebounding from their falls the previous day sparked by concerns surrounding an AI bubble.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.48 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.65 percent, and the S&P 500 went up 0.37 percent.
 
In Seoul, most big-cap stocks started in positive territory.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 1.19 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix jumped 3.63 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution soared 3.02 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace climbed 2.53 percent.
 
Shipbuilders also rebounded, with HD Hyundai Heavy surging 2.84 percent, Hanwha Ocean rising 1.9 percent and HD Korea Shipbuilding gaining 0.93 percent.
 
Electric equipment builder HD Hyundai Electric advanced 3 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power jumped 5.4 percent.
 
On the other hand, internet portal operator Naver shed 1.62 percent, and AI investing firm SK Square dipped 1.15 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,444.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.36 percent from the previous session of 1,449.4 won.

Yonhap
tags market kospi shares stock won dollar

More in Finance

Seoul stocks open sharply higher, rebounding from crash

Bubble bursting? Asian, U.S. markets drop on fears that AI companies are overvalued

Kospi rally broken up by concerns about AI overvaluation, U.S. shutdown

As enthusiasm for foreign stocks rises, so do long-term domestic risks, BOK says

Korean won falls to 7-month low due to Kospi drop, risk-off sentiment

Related Stories

Kospi breaks 4,100 for first time after breakthrough in trade talks with U.S.

Kospi opens lower after 5-day record-breaking rally

Seoul shares open sharply higher on eased U.S.-China tensions

Seoul stocks soar to record high, breaching 4,200 mark for 1st time

Seoul shares snap 4-day bull run on foreign selling binge; won sharply down
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)