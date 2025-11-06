Hyundai E&C’s Hillstate Yongin Mark Valley makes long-term value affordable
As the nation grapples with a housing crisis, Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) has stepped in to bring homeownership within reach at its Hillstate Yongin Mark Valley in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
The complex, located in the Agok-ri neighborhood of Namsa-eup in Cheoin District, offers buyers a 5 percent payment plan with the installment set at a flat rate of 5 million won ($3,500).
Last April, the construction firm announced that the complex will be exempt from certain real estate regulations. The zero-energy building design eliminates concerns over increases to the list price, which is set at a reasonable level — 130 million won lower than the prices of a recently launched complex in the nearby Gorim-dong neighborhood.
Hillstate Yongin Mark Valley will consist of 660 residential units across seven buildings that span two basement levels and 27 above-ground floors, with floor plans spanning 84 to 182 square meters (275 and 597 square feet) offering flat and tower layouts.
Special design features such as dressing rooms, pantries, multipurpose rooms and separated layouts enhance space efficiency. The penthouse units feature up to three dressing rooms and a spacious terrace. Hillstate’s exclusive noise-reduction design will improve resident satisfaction.
The location is another selling point, surrounded by schools for children of all ages, along with the Namsa Library and an academy district.
With Cheoinseong-ro in front of the complex and the Seoul–Sejong Expressway’s Guri–Yongin–Anseong section opening in January, travel across the entire capital area has become more convenient.
With the future opening of Local Road No.84, Dongtan New Town is expected to be accessible within about 10 minutes by car. Planned infrastructure improvements will contribute to the area’s high long-term investment value.
The Namsa-eup area of Yongin is rapidly emerging as a specialized semiconductor city with enormous potential due to the planned advanced chip complex. Hillstate is located at the heart of Korea’s largest semiconductor industrial belt. Samsung Electronics also plans to invest around 360 trillion won.
A model house is located at 10 Songgok-ro in the Suji District of Yongin, Gyeonggi, and move-in is scheduled for December 2027.
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
