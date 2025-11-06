 ABS issuance soars over 20% in Q3 on rise in mortgage-backed securities
ABS issuance soars over 20% in Q3 on rise in mortgage-backed securities

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 08:49
A view of Seoul from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Nov. 3 [YONHAP]

A view of Seoul from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Nov. 3 [YONHAP]

 
The issuance of asset-based securities (ABSs) in Korea increased by more than 20 percent in the third quarter of the year due to a rise in the issuance of mortgage-backed securities (MBSs), data showed Thursday.
 
The ABSs issued in the July to September period came to 13.3 trillion won ($9.21 billion), up 23.9 percent, or 2.6 trillion won, from the same period last year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

ABS refers to securities based on such assets as mortgages, auto loans, credit card receivables and student loans.
 
The increase came as MBSs issued by the Korea Housing Finance spiked 28.7 percent on-year to 5.1 trillion won in the third quarter of the year on increased policy loans.
 
As of the end of September, the value of outstanding ABSs stood at 243.5 trillion won, down 5.9 percent, or 15.3 trillion won, from a year before, the data showed.

Yonhap
