After overtaking Volkswagen, Hyundai accelerates global sales push

Singapore to allow imports of nonprocessed Korean pork for first time

FTC chief vows to narrow differences in platform regulations with other countries

Samsung's Lee to meet Mercedes chief over chips, EV battery partnership: sources

Related Stories

Hyundai's new CEO confident 'quality' can tame China threat

Hyundai in a catch-22 as it absorbs U.S. tariffs while Toyota, Volkswagen benefit from deals

Hyundai's Muñoz beats Musk, Trump to MotorTrend's 2025 Person of the Year

Japanese automakers move in on Korea's EV market in the U.S.

Hyundai Motor, Kia combined sales rank 3rd worldwide in first half of 2022