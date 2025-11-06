After overtaking Volkswagen, Hyundai accelerates global sales push
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 16:46
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Hyundai Motor aims to expand faster globally by leveraging its hallmark strength in managing complexity, especially as uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump’s tariffs gradually dissipate.
“The automotive industry is transforming faster than ever, but I've never been more confident in our ability to navigate what’s ahead. Our success in 2025 proved that adapting is truly part of our DNA,” Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz said during a town hall meeting before some 200 employees at the company's office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday. It marks his third meeting with employees since his appointment in November last year.
“We achieved outstanding results while managing complexity. Looking toward 2026 and beyond, our strength lies in the quality and safety of our products, the flexibility of our strategy across power trains and markets, and most importantly, the talent and commitment of our people,” Munoz said. The partnerships we're building, along with our manufacturing investments and product innovation, position us to lead the future of mobility.”
Muñoz is regarded as a key figure in Hyundai’s global growth. In terms of sales volume, Hyundai ranks third after Toyota Group and Volkswagen Group, but its operating profit in the first half of the year reached 13 trillion won, surpassing Volkswagen’s 6.7 billion euros (10.8 trillion won).
Muñoz also reaffirmed his commitment to achieving 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030. Of them, electrified vehicles are expected to account for 60 percent of total sales, reaching 3.3 million units, with significant growth anticipated in North America, Europe and Korea.
The hybrid lineup will be 18 models by 2030, including the introduction of Genesis hybrid models starting in 2026.
Genesis will launch the GV60 Magma soon, its first high-performance model, and introduce EREV in the near future.
Lee Yeong-ho, head of the global operations division, who accompanied Muñoz for the meeting, addressed the growing competitiveness of Chinese automakers in international markets.
“Hyundai Motor is responding to new competitors with differentiated service experiences, strategic financial partnerships and a strengthened environmentally friendly power train portfolio. Our ability to align cross-functional strategies is key to maintaining our leadership,” Lee said.
Kim Chang-hwan, head of electrification energy solutions, shared Hyundai Motor’s electrification road map.
“From HEVs to EREVs and FCEVs, we’re developing technologies that maximize customer value, safety and performance,” Kim said. “Our upcoming EREV system will offer over 600 miles of range with breakthrough battery efficiency.”
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)