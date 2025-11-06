 Gov't to support K-beauty firms entering major global retail networks: Trade ministry
Gov't to support K-beauty firms entering major global retail networks: Trade ministry

Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:28
A woman shops for cosmetics products at a store in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2025. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday it will devise new support measures to expand Korea's cosmetics exports amid the global popularity of Korean beauty-related products.
 
They are expected to include the establishment of global online malls for Korean-made cosmetics products, as well as specialized delivery and payment solutions for foreign consumers, according to the Industry Ministry.
 

The government also plans to support domestic cosmetics companies in their overseas expansion and help them break into major overseas retail networks.
 
Such a vision was shared ahead of Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo's visit to Silicon2, a company that operates the country's biggest online platform for foreign purchases of Korean beauty products, in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
 
Last year, South Korea's cosmetics exports hit a record high of $10.2 billion as global demand for the products increased in line with the popularity of Korean culture.
 
In the first 10 months of this year, outbound shipments of cosmetics reached $9.42 billion, up 11.9 percent from a year earlier.

Yonhap
