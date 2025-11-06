 HYBE chairman sits for 13-hour grilling by police over alleged unfair IPO profits
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 14:20
HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk appears at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in western Seoul on Sept. 15. [NEWS1]

HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk was questioned for more than 13 hours on Wednesday over his alleged deceit of investors in 2019.
 
Bang, who entered the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, left the police premises at 11:15 p.m.
  

When reporters asked what he told police, whether he admitted to deceiving investors and whether he had been called for additional questioning, Bang refused to answer, and got into his car with his security team.
 
Wednesday's session was Bang's third round of questioning, following two public summons in September.
 
Bang is suspected of misleading investors in 2019 by falsely claiming that there were no plans for HYBE — then known as Big Hit Entertainment — to go public, then selling a stake to a private equity fund. When the label later began preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), the fund sold its shares, and Bang reportedly received around 190 billion won ($131 million) in profits from the sale under a prearranged agreement.
 
Bang could be sentenced to between five years and life in prison if the court finds him guilty of wrongfully gaining over 5 billion won from his actions.
 
Police are expected to review the need for an arrest warrant based on Bang's testimony.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Bang Si-hyuk HYBE investment fraud IPO

