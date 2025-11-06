Hana Financial Group launches task force focused on digital assets and AI
Hana Financial Group launched a task force team dedicated to handling digital asset strategies including those of stablecoins and security tokens, the group announced on Thursday.
The group's Economic Growth Strategy task force will tackle structurally low growth and support Korea's future growth by implementing phased plans across six focus areas: support for companies affected by tariffs, productive finance, inclusive finance, financial consumer protection, digital finance leadership and public asset management.
The group also plans to expand its efforts in digital assets and AI.
“Digital assets will become a key area for driving innovation in capital markets and payment infrastructure,” Hana Financial Group Chairman and CEO Ham Young-joo said. “At the same time, we will lead financial innovation by overhauling our infrastructure with AI. This will allow us to offer more personalized services, strengthen risk management and improve efficiency across our operations — with digital assets and AI serving as the two main pillars of our strategy.”
Hana Financial Group has also created a digital asset task force, with participation from its banking, credit card and securities affiliates. The task force will work on services, products and infrastructure in response to upcoming regulations.
The group will explore areas such as stablecoins, spot crypto ETFs and security token offerings (STOs), with the aim of building systems that allow customers to access these services more safely.
The group will prioritize building a stablecoin cooperation framework across technology, industry and policy by leveraging its credibility and stability as a financial institution. This includes issuing stablecoins and managing reserves, establishing real-world payment networks, securing robust cybersecurity systems, integrating AI technologies and coordinating with government policies on monetary and foreign exchange systems.
Hana Financial Group has been working with domestic and international partners on proof-of-concept testing and research related to the issuance, distribution and management of stablecoins, building its technical expertise in the process. As new technologies enter the financial sector, the group plans to fully leverage its strong security systems and infrastructure to protect consumers.
It also plans to move quickly to develop a competitive business model by collaborating with influential partners at home and abroad, drawing on its strengths in foreign exchange, asset management and corporate banking.
Since 2017, Hana Financial Group has consolidated its financial affiliates' IT infrastructure and opened an in-house AI research center in 2018, the Hana Institute of Technology. The institute conducts research on credit scoring, customer analysis, fraud detection and key AI areas related to finance.
The group has applied AI in several areas across its affiliates, including customer chatbots, app security, translation tools and retirement planning support programs.
In October, the group pledged 100 trillion won ($69 billion) over five years to support its growth strategy, with 84 trillion won allocated to productive finance. The group positioned AI as a core element in this plan.
In preparation for the AI Basic Act, set to take effect in January 2026, Hana Financial Group is developing internal guidelines, legal frameworks and risk management processes for AI use.
It is working with a range of AI startups through its Hana OneQ Agile Lab program, which supports the discovery, collaboration and development of early-stage companies. At the same time, the group is partnering with leading Korean universities on joint AI research.
In July, the group signed a strategic agreement with the Korea AI Software Industry Association (KOSA), and it plans to expand partnerships with AI companies at home and abroad to help shape Korea’s financial AI ecosystem.
