Korea posts record September current account surplus on strong exports
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 08:57
Korea posted a record current account surplus for any September, buoyed by solid exports and increased dividend income, the central bank said Thursday.
The country's current account surplus came to $13.47 billion in September, up from $9.15 billion a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the largest surplus ever recorded for any September and the second-largest monthly figure overall.
The data also marked the 29th consecutive month of surplus as Korea has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023.
During the first nine months of this year, the cumulative surplus totaled $82.77 billion, compared with $67.23 billion during the same period last year, the BOK said.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
