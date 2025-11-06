K-water pushes digital and AI systems, shows off Korean tech at Asia Water Council meeting in Hanoi
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 17:56
- KIM JU-YEON
Delegates at the 23rd Asia Water Council (AWC) board meeting in Hanoi discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on climate resilience and water management, with Korea urging broader adoption of digital and AI-based systems to tackle growing water challenges, the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) said on Thursday.
K-water officiated the Board of Council Meeting — where senior officials from state agencies, including from Vietnam, Thailand and Kazakhstan, convened on Wednesday — as the council's chair organization. The state-run agency and Korea's Ministry of Environment founded AWC in 2016. The council now has 176 member organizations from 26 countries, making it Asia’s largest water-related cooperation body.
K-water shared Korea’s advanced water management technologies, including its digital twin water management system, AI-based purification plants and smart water network management.
A technology exhibition took place alongside the meeting and featured 15 Korean water tech firms. K-water arranged one-on-one business meetings between these companies, government representatives and local enterprises to promote technology exchange and export cooperation, the company said, in hopes of helping the AWC expand its role as a multilateral platform connecting industry, diplomacy and technology.
During his visit to Hanoi, K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae met with Le Cong Thanh, Vietnam’s vice minister of agriculture and environment, to discuss bilateral cooperation. Both sides agreed on the importance of digital transformation in addressing the climate crisis, according to K-water.
“In the era of AI and the climate crisis, AWC is expanding its role as a cooperation platform for advanced water management industries across Asia and as a bridgehead for Korea’s leadership in the global water sector," Yun said.
"The water industry is a core field representing the [Korean] government’s goal to become one of the top three AI powers and, following semiconductors, a new engine for growth," he added. "We will lead the paradigm shift toward advanced water management through AWC.”
