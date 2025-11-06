LG Energy's software that doubles battery life to receive CES Innovation Award
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 14:18 Updated: 06 Nov. 2025, 14:50
- KIM JU-YEON
LG Energy Solution on Thursday said its proprietary software designed to more than double battery life has been recognized as an Innovation Award honoree for CES 2026, marking the first time a battery maker has received the honor for a purely software-based technology.
The technology, named Better.Re, is designed to prolong battery life and reduce repair and replacement costs by automatically applying charging control or guiding users on its management through an app, the firm said in a press release.
Better.Re collects data on users' driving, charging and parking habits and assesses battery management against 16 battery aging factors. The app, also equipped with a reward system and certification program, uses visual indicators to provide personalized behavioral guidance on battery health.
LG Energy Solution said the system can extend the period during which an electric vehicle battery’s State of Health Capacity (SOHC) remains at 98 percent — effectively doubling it from about 1.5 years to three years.
In controlled environments such as battery-swapping stations, the Better.Re system uses proactive charging controls to anticipate and prevent battery degradation, the company added. It is also projected to double the life span of electric two-wheeler batteries, extending the time before their SOHC falls below 70 percent from about five years to 10 years.
The company expects the Battery as a Service (BaaS) market — which offers solutions that maximize battery use across the entire product life cycle — to expand as predicting and optimizing battery performance becomes increasingly critical in a more electrified world.
“This CES Innovation Award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation,” said Lee Dal-hoon, BMS research and development group leader at LG Energy Solution. “We will continue to strengthen
the competitiveness of our BaaS business with advanced technologies that effectively conduct safety diagnosis and manage battery degradation, further cementing our foothold in the energy industry.”
