Samsung SDI wins CES Innovation award for high-power battery
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 18:19
Samsung SDI won the Best of Innovation award for the upcoming CES 2026, recognized for its technical prowess in a high-power cylindrical battery that delivers ultra-high output, ultrafast charging and long-lasting performance.
The Korean battery maker said Thursday that its SDI 25U-Power, which won in the Construction & Industrial Tech category, is an ultra-high-power 18650 cylindrical battery that doubles output performance. At 18 millimeters (0.7 inches) in diameter and 65 millimeters (2.55 inches) in height, it delivers the same power at half the weight of conventional batteries.
It is the first 18650 battery to feature tabless technology, which increases the contact points for electron flow inside the cell to reduce internal resistance and effectively control heat generated during charging, according to Samsung SDI.
Using high-capacity, high-nickel nickel cobalt aluminum cathodes and proprietary anode materials, the battery features ultrathin electrode coatings that reduce resistance, enabling powerful output even in a compact form factor.
Also, Samsung SDI’s advanced safety technology No TP (thermal propagation prevention) was recognized in the Vehicle Technology & Advanced Mobility category for its ability to prevent fire from spreading to adjacent cells when an issue occurs in a specific battery cell.
Each year ahead of CES, the Consumer Technology Association evaluates innovative products from around the world based on their technology, design, and innovation, and announces the winners of the CES Innovation Awards. The CES 2026 is slated to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9.
“This award carries great significance as it recognizes our proprietary technological competitiveness in the global market, achieved through continuous R&D efforts,” said Samsung SDI. “Building on our longstanding expertise and innovation capabilities, we will continue to be at the forefront of the transformation of the future battery industry as a global innovation leader.”
