Samsung's Lee to meet Mercedes chief over chips, EV battery partnership: sources

Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong is expected to meet with Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman Ola Kallenius in Seoul next week to discuss potential collaboration in semiconductors and EV batteries, industry sources said Thursday.Kallenius is scheduled to attend the Mercedes-Benz Future Strategy Conference, to take place at Paradise City hotel in Incheon on Nov. 14, according to the German automaker.Mercedes-Benz Korea confirmed the planned meeting but did not disclose what topics will be discussed. Samsung Electronics also said it had no details regarding the agenda.The two companies are expected to expand their existing partnership — which currently focuses on vehicle infotainment systems and digital key technologies — to include automotive chips, EV batteries and displays, the sources said.Harman International Industries Inc., a U.S.-based subsidiary of Samsung Electronics specializing in electronic components and audio systems, currently provides the MBUX infotainment platform for Mercedes-Benz's all-electric EQS sedan, while also collaborating on car audio systems.In addition, some Mercedes-Benz models feature the Samsung Wallet Digital Key, which allows drivers to lock, unlock and start supported vehicles using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.Beyond their current partnership, Samsung Display Co. is reportedly in talks with Mercedes-Benz to supply organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for vehicles. Industry officials said the upcoming meeting between the two leaders could lead to progress in those discussions.Samsung Electronics already supplies automotive chips to global carmakers, such as BMW and Audi, while Samsung SDI Co. provides EV batteries to several automakers.Kallenius is also expected to meet with executives from LG Group affiliates, including LG Electronics Inc., LG Energy Solution Ltd. and LG Display Co., during his visit, the sources added.Yonhap