Brazilian man credits Galaxy Watch for detecting serious heart condition
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 15:13
What started as an ordinary morning workout turned into a life-saving moment thanks to a timely alert from a Samsung Galaxy Watch.
Roberto Gallart, a manager at a marine environment and logistics company in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro state, experienced a sudden pain in his chest while exercising at a gym in June, according to Samsung Electronics Latin America on Wednesday.
After completing part of his workout routine, Gallart used the electrocardiogram (ECG) function on his Galaxy Watch6 Classic to check his condition and noticed an irregular rhythm that was unlike his usual readings.
Sensing something was wrong, he immediately went to a hospital, where doctors told him that one of his coronary arteries was completely blocked, and two others were almost blocked, leaving him on the verge of a heart attack that could have been fatal.
Gallart later underwent four coronary artery bypass graft surgeries and has since recovered.
“I am convinced that the Galaxy Watch played a decisive role in saving my life,” said Gallart in an email to Samsung to express his gratitude after his operation.
Gallart added that he wanted to officially share his story because he believed it demonstrated the real life-saving potential of Samsung’s digital health technologies, and said he was willing to cooperate with any ongoing or future studies in the field.
Major Brazilian broadcasters also covered Gallart’s story and how the smartwatch helped lead to his treatment.
“A smartwatch cannot capture precise cardiac information or replace medical diagnosis, but monitoring heart rate and prompting patients to visit the hospital when symptoms appear can be extremely helpful,” said Gallart’s doctor in an interview with the Brazilian television network SBT.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
