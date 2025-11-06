Bubble bursting? Asian, U.S. markets drop on fears that AI companies are overvalued

HYBE to launch direct messaging service for K-pop fans in China via QQ Music

Brazilian man credits Galaxy Watch for detecting serious heart condition

Naver to become 'integrated AI agent' as CEO reveals company's long-term plan at conference

Related Stories

Naver all in on AI with 1 trillion won fund for ecosystem, plan for platform-wide integration

Naver ramps up global AI drive with TwelveLabs investment

Naver revenue, profit beat estimates on search engine surge

Naver founder Lee Hae-jin to return as board chair to push AI business

Naver Webtoon will incorporate AI 'to enhance productivity and user experience,' according to AI lead