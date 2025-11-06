Drier, healthier Koreans turn to alcohol-free 'morning raves' for fun minus the hangover
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 07:00
- WOO JI-WON
The streets of Itaewon at 7 a.m. on a recent Sunday told two stories.
For the most part, the last night's bleary-eyed partygoers were stumbling out of nightclubs, some urging to keep drinking while others helped friends into taxis.
But at one club, a newly gathered crowd caught the attention of wobbly passersby — they were fresh-faced and glowing, clearly not the kind who've been out all night.
These bright-eyed early risers were here for "Early Bud," a morning party hosted by Budweiser Korea.
But this wasn’t just a typical booze-fueled party held at an unusual hour. It was an alcohol-free event — part of Korea’s growing “morning rave” trend, where early risers gather at sunrise to dance, socialize and toast with alcohol-free beer or coffee before heading off to work.
Koreans, especially the younger generations, are increasingly finding a healthier way to enjoy their nights — or mornings — by moving away from the country's longstanding drinking culture of wild-night gatherings or after-work company dinners, where "Bueora masyeora" ("Pour and drink!") was a dominant theme.
The numbers tell the story. Korea's alcohol consumption, like much of the world, has been steadily decreasing. A decade ago, the average Korean aged 15 or older consumed 8.41 liters of alcohol per year — one of the highest rates in Asia, according to the Korea Health Promotion Institute. By 2023, that figure had dropped to 6.93 liters.
These days, Korea is hooked on alcohol-free beverages, with many consciously choosing to drink less — or not at all — and turning to nonalcoholic alternatives.
This growing preference has fueled rapid growth in the no- and low-alcohol (NoLo) market. According to market research firm Euromonitor, Korea's nonalcoholic beer market grew about 69.6 percent over three years, from 41.5 billion won ($30 million) in 2021 to 70.4 billion won last year, and is projected to reach nearly 100 billion won by 2027.
The rise of nonalcoholic options (under one percent alcohol) , however, hasn't made parties any less vibrant — instead, it's redefining what socializing looks like.
Inside Budweiser's morning rave, the scene looked like any lively nightclub: a DJ spinning EDM tracks, bartenders shaking cocktails and partygoers dancing to the beat — except sunlight streamed brightly through the windows, revealing every face and every move. There was no alcohol, no haze and none of the disoriented crowds typical at nightclubs.
Guests were dressed more modestly than the average late-night crowd — fewer revealing outfits and less glitter. Some even looked as if they'd come straight from a morning run, wearing hoodies and sneakers.
"My friend invited me to this party, and I actually like it more than a nightclub," said Launa Millas, a 30-year-old from Belarus. "I like waking up early, and I'm not a going-out person. And because morning parties are less crowded, I like them better."
As the morning went on, people began to loosen up more — moving to the music in unison, chatting with strangers and toasting their Budweiser Zero can, one complimentary with every ticket.
"It's fun even without any alcohol," said a 21-year-old student, Yoo Seung-min, who came to the party alone. "The mood is still there, with everyone clinking cans together."
The morning rave trend first took off through communities like the Seoul Morning Coffee Club and running crews, who hosted early-day dance events focused on wellness.
"I like doing activities like this in the morning, so I've been to similar events before," said Lee Seung-hee, a woman in her 30s who came with her friend to Budweiser's nonalcoholic morning party after seeing it on Instagram. According to Budweiser, all tickets sold out. "Even with nonalcoholic drinks, it still hypes up the mood."
Even a bottle shop dedicated entirely to NoLo drinks has opened in Mapo District, western Seoul.
At first glance, Arist Bottle Club looks like a stylish liquor boutique — but every bottle inside, from whiskey and tequila to wine, ready-to-drink cocktails and beer, is no- and low-alcohol drink sourced from around the world.
"Many domestic non-alcohol products felt quite commercial and lacked depth," said Lee Jae-bum, who opened the shop with his friend Kang Seung-min in April. "There's clearly a demand for nonalcoholic drinks in Korea, but very few options. I wanted to fill that gap and give consumers more choices."
Lee has also been running an online non-alcohol store, after seeing the potential of the NoLo market three years ago. But he soon realized that online sales had limits — customers couldn't see or taste the drinks, so repeat purchases were low. To overcome, he rebranded and opened an offline store, where visitors can experience the products firsthand, with around 100 different items on display.
His customers span a wide range of ages and come for various reasons. "We initially targeted MZ consumers, but after meeting customers and hearing their feedback, we found that many in their 30s and even older make up a significant part of our base," Lee said.
"We see fitness enthusiasts and people who want to cut down on drinking or have already quit for health reasons but find convenience store options unsatisfying," he said. "People now are drinking smartly, slowing down on alcohol for their health and trying out healthier options."
One common question he gets is, If it doesn't contain alcohol, shouldn't it be cheaper?
"Actually, removing alcohol adds extra work," Lee explained. "During fermentation, alcohol naturally forms, and then a de-alcoholization process is required to remove it. But when the alcohol is removed, much of the flavor goes with it. So concentrated grape juice or other ingredients are added to restore that flavor. Because of these additional production steps, the cost inevitably goes up."
To help people better understand NoLo drinks, especially those unfamiliar or curious about them, his team creates informative Instagram reels and actively takes part in wellness-focused events. At Wanderlust 108 last weekend, for instance, they offered free samples of nonalcoholic drinks. Through these efforts, the store has been steadily expanding its footprint.
Lee remains optimistic about the future of the nonalcoholic market.
"I've been studying this field for about three years, and after visiting overseas markets, I can see Korea quickly catching up. Soon, non-alcohol will shine as its own category, just like how zero-sugar beverages carved out their place."
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
