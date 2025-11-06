Holiday cheer returns Friday as Shinsegae's giant screen gets Christmas theme
Published: 06 Nov. 2025, 11:42
Shinsegae Department Store is once again bringing holiday cheer to central Seoul with its annual large-scale festive media display.
The retailer announced Thursday that it will begin screening Christmas-themed videos starting Friday on its massive LED screen, called the Shinsegae Square, which covers the outer wall of its main branch in the Myeongdong neighborhood of Jung District, central Seoul.
The screen spans over 1,354 square meters (14,574 square feet) — larger than three basketball courts — and is part of the “Myeongdong Square” zone, a designated outdoor media display area stretching from Myeongdong to Eulji-ro.
This year’s display, themed "The Magical World that Connects Time," features a three-minute video accompanied by a special soundtrack. The music was recorded at Dvorak Hall in Prague by over 60 members of the Czech Philharmonic, who reinterpreted classic Christmas carols and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” (1804-8).
At its Gangnam branch, Shinsegae will also launch a light and sound show titled "Symphony of Light," transforming the exterior of its House of Shinsegae restaurant with a dazzling display of illumination and music.
“We’ve created a special media art experience and festive interior atmosphere with the hope that every visit to Shinsegae brings happiness,” said Kim Sun-jin, head of sales at Shinsegae Department Store.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
